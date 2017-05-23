Five Moss Point mayoral candidates offer their vision for the city

Five mayoral candidates in Moss Point continue to vie for votes, two weeks away from the city election. As part of that process, all five attended a forum Tuesday morning at Pelican Landing.

About 50 people gathered to hear about the candidates’ vision for the river city. Incumbent Billy Broomfield touted his accomplishments.

“We've balanced the budget for the last four years without borrowing money from the bank in order to do so. We've worked on infrastructure,” Broomfield said.

Others touted their own accomplishments. One was Tim Dubose.

“I later served 20 years as a fireman in this town, so service is something that I'm very familiar with,” said Dubose.

John Mosley praised the city.

“This city is a beacon on the hill. A city of hope. A city of real change. That's what I bring today,” said Mosley.

Mario King wants to connect to the citizens.

“My goal is community engagement. My goal is to engage us like I was engaged as a child,” said King.

The city's appearance is on the mind of Wanda Williams.

“The sidewalks need power washing. The foliage needs trimming back to be attractive on public property. The properties along Main St. need to remove plant overgrowth from the fences,” Williams said.

Education was a main topic of discussion with the Moss Point School District struggling.

“If I were a superintendent, I would load my administration up in a van and I would go to a school district that's doing it right, and we would find out what they're doing that we're not doing,” said Broomfield.

Dubose had another idea.

“I'll help our school board and superintendent look at alternative areas of education. We have something that is ecofriendly that we could offer in school, and that's aquaculture,” said Dubose.

Mosley issued a challenge to students.

“Students have to be asking why, how, when. That's how we get to real world solutions, and that should be in their minds,” said Mosley.

King had a challenge for parents.

“We have to get back to our roots of involving our parents. Building a cadre of parents. Strong PTOs, strong PTAs,” said King.

Williams offered praise.

“Moss Point has very talented students and millennials, and we have to maintain an environment that is conducive to retaining our most valuable resource,” said Williams.

Other topics covered were the city's business climate, public safety, and ecotourism. The forum also featured some of the candidates running for the board of aldermen in Moss Point. It was sponsored by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.