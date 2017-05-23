Biloxi council tables state flag vote - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi council tables state flag vote

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi City Council will note vote today on an ordinance requiring the Mississippi state flag to fly outside city buildings. The council decided to table the vote.

For now, the controversial flag will continue to not fly outside city buildings. Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich ordered the flag down April 24, saying he only wanted to see the American flag flown outside city buildings.

At the council's May 9 meeting, Councilman Robert Demming proposed an ordinance to fly the state flag. During that same meeting, the council approved a motion to ask the state legislature and governor to consider changing the controversial flag.

