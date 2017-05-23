Biloxi council tables state flag vote

The Biloxi City Council will note vote today on an ordinance requiring the Mississippi state flag to fly outside city buildings. The council decided to table the vote.

For now, the controversial flag will continue to not fly outside city buildings. Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich ordered the flag down April 24, saying he only wanted to see the American flag flown outside city buildings.

The Biloxi City Council tables a vote on the flag. For now the state flag will continue not flying outside city buildings. pic.twitter.com/lf2lTeBYNO — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) May 23, 2017

Even with the tabled vote comments are being taken on the state flag. This is a flag supporter. pic.twitter.com/lrFzhphK16 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) May 23, 2017

At the council's May 9 meeting, Councilman Robert Demming proposed an ordinance to fly the state flag. During that same meeting, the council approved a motion to ask the state legislature and governor to consider changing the controversial flag.

