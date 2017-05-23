Money at the center of Biloxi homeless issue discussion

City council members raised questions about the cost to the city. (Photo source: WLOX)

"You've got to do something, and this is a first step toward doing something." That's what Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich told the crowd and city council during a special meeting to discuss the city’s homeless issue.

Gilich has proposed using the vacant Beauvoir Elementary School building as a service center and temporary shelter for homeless families and individuals. The proposal would provide services to address both chronic and crisis homelessness.

City council members raised questions about the cost to the city.

"Tax payers are the ones paying for all this," said Councilman George Lawrence.

Several social service agencies that deal with the homeless were represented at the workshop. They expressed unanimous support for the idea of providing a centralized location to help the homeless.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said the city is already spending plenty of money on the homeless issue. Miller told council members his department currently spends more than $300,000 on salaries alone for officers assigned to dealing with homeless individuals and issues related to the homeless population.

