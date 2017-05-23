WLOX Editorial: Forming and running a new city will not be easy

There's a community just west of Hattiesburg called Bellevue. Bellevue is not an incorporated city, but some of the people who live there want to incorporate. They are proposing a 15 square mile area as the new city of Bellevue with a mayor and aldermen to run things.

It appears one of the motivations for incorporation is to avoid being annexed by the city of Hattiesburg. Some of the people would rather have very local control of their community; instead of becoming part of a bigger city.

Forming and running a new city will not be easy. But we applaud the community for its desires and efforts to control its own destiny.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

