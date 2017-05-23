WLOX Editorial: Special invitation

You are invited to volunteer for a very special task this Saturday. It's a task to honor veterans whose final resting place is Biloxi National Cemetery. You can help place 23,000 flags on graves as part of Memorial Day observances.

The invitation is for 8 o'clock Saturday morning, if you would like to be a part of this tribute. But arrive early. Lots of your friends and neighbors will be there, because they decided there is no better way to spend some of their time this Memorial Day weekend than remembering and honoring those who died while serving this country.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

