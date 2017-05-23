Firefighter, 2 civilians injured in East Biloxi fire

The flames are out inside a two-story apartment building in East Biloxi. Now, firefighters are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Three people were injured in the fire, including one firefighter. Officials tell us the first responder went to the hospital with a burned hand. Two civilians were treated at the scene.

The building that caught fire sits near the intersection of Maple St. and 1st St. That’s right behind Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino.

