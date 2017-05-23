Biloxi City Council could vote on plan for MGM Park walkover

There could be some activity regarding the long-awaited pedestrian walkover at MGM Park. The $2 million project is part of the original $36 million price tag on the baseball stadium.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will provide $1.6 million. That money comes from a department of transportation federal grant. By law, 20 percent of the expense, or 400,000 must come from Biloxi.

The grant is based on public safety, which means MDOT will work on a design that ensures the public will have safe passage across the highway.

Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council is expected to vote on a proposal to budget money for the walkover. The plan is to have the walkway on the south side begin on the corner of Hwy. 90 and Caillavet St. and then drop into the grassy area south of the park and east of the Beau Rivage employee parking garage.

If the council approves the plan, MDOT will start work on designing the pedestrian walkover.

