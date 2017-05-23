Biloxi City Council could vote on plan for MGM Park walkover

Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The Biloxi City Council will note vote today on an ordinance requiring the Mississippi state flag to fly outside city buildings. The council decided to table the vote.More >>
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich has proposed using the vacant Beauvoir Elementary School building as a service center and temporary shelter for homeless families and individuals.More >>
The flames are out inside a two-story apartment building in East Biloxi. Now, firefighters are working to determine what sparked the blaze.More >>
The MS Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the immediate resignation of State Representative Karl Oliver for his statement calling for the lynching of people responsible for the removal of Confederate statues in New Orleans, LA. RELATED:More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
