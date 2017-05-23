DEVELOPING ON GMM: Apparent suicide bomber at Ariana Grande concert kills 22

An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they fled. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to find out the latest developments announced overnight.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect periods of heavy rain with on and off rain showers and possible thunderstorms today. He has details on your wet forecast right now on GMM.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.