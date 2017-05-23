Why we issue Alert Days - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Why we issue Alert Days

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
(WLOX) -

When the WLOX First Alert Weather Team issues an Alert Day for South Mississippi, it is because we believe the weather will impact your day. It could be anything from high winds to heavy rain or severe weather to extreme temperatures. Basically, if it's out of the ordinary from our 'normal' weather, we're going to alert you to that change.

The current Alert Day is because of the high rainfall totals we have seen with the potential for more rain. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening. 

"The Biloxi River is forecast to crest above flood stage. That will affect residents along Lower Fisherman's Trail in Gulfport," Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan said. "Plus, folks who use Lorraine may see an impact in travel. Parts of Lorraine Road will have water over it, too, once the river reaches 13 to 14 feet. The flood stage for the Biloxi River at Lyman is 12 feet."

Some models are calling for two to four inches of rain, while others are saying around an inch additional rainfall.

"This is all going to depend on where the stationary front sets up shop," Duncan said. "If it is closer to South Mississippi, we will be higher rainfall totals. If it is farther offshore, we would expect less rain."

There is a front moving in behind this rainmaker which will bring us one more round of rain, then cooler, drier weather.

