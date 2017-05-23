MSU Slugger Brent Rooker claimed Ferris Trophy & SEC Player of the Year honors

The competition to win the 2017 C Spire Ferris Trophy was stiff. In the end Mississippi State slugger Brent Rooker won the honor as the best college player in Mississippi. He not only took home that award, Rooker was named SEC Player of the Year, becoming the first MSU player to claim that prestigious honor.

Rooker batted .415, belted 20 home runs and 73 RBIs. Last year Mississippi State's Jake Mangum was named the Ferris Trophy winner. That's four Bulldogs to win the award over the past six years.

Rooker accepted the Ferris Trophy at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. He said, "A lot of hours, a lot of time spent in the cage. A lot of time sitting with the bat. A lot of time watching film. Just a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, a lot of help from outside people. From different coaches, from teammates and from former teammates. I owe a lot of credit to a lot of people"

Rooker won the Ferris Trophy over Southern Miss players Dylan Burdeaux, Matt Wallner and Taylor Braley and Delta State standout Zach Shannon.

Burdeaux led the nation in hits and had 66 RBIs. Golden Eagles freshman Matt Wallner enters the C-USA Tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi with a .340 batting average with 17 home runs. Braley carries a .333 batting average with 14 home runs. Besides his power at the plate, Braley posted 5 wins and 2 losses in 11 starting assignments on the mound.

Zach Shannon was outstanding at Delta State. He hit .446 with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs.

Rooker and his Mississippi State teammates open the SEC Baseball Tournament 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. Ole Miss battles Auburn at 4:30 on Tuesday.

