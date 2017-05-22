MGM Park ready to host C-USA Baseball Tournament beginning Wednesday

The 44 and 12 Golden Eagles have won 14 consecutive games heading into the Conference USA Tournament.

Coach Scott Berry's Southern Miss team, ranked 11th in the latest D1 Baseball Poll, presents a challenge for any pitching staff with batter after batter capable of delivering big hits and the long ball. The are highly explosive and once they get going...lights out.

Southern Miss is slated to face UTSA 4 p.m. Wednesday at MGM Park. The Golden Eagles are coming off a sweep of the Roadrunners.

Tim Bennett, President of Overtime Sports, was a key player in securing the Conference USA Tournament for Biloxi.

He says besides having fans from eight teams converge at MGM Park, the national press coverage will have a major impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

"One of the bigger things to look at is ESPN3 will be live screaming all the games leading up to the championship game, "said Bennett. " And then the championship game will be aired nationally by CBS Sports. You can't beat that. You look at the households that CBS is in, 95-million households. If we get just five percent of those households to turn on the TV and watch, that's just about more people that live in the state of Mississippi. So, it's a big coup for MGM Park, great for the Shuckers. It's great for the city, great for the state."

Conference USA Tournament Wednesday Lineup:

(6)Rice vs. (3)Florida Atlantic/9 a.m.

(7)Florida International vs. (2) Old Dominion/12:30

(8)UTSA vs. (1)Southern Miss/4 p.m.

(4)Charlotte vs.(5)Louisiana Tech/7:30 p.m.

