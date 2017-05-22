Family of fallen service members invited to dedication of Gold S - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family of fallen service members invited to dedication of Gold Star Marker

Members of the Ocean Springs Garden Club standing next to the newly installed Gold Star Marker. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Garden Club) Members of the Ocean Springs Garden Club standing next to the newly installed Gold Star Marker. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Garden Club)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

If you have a family member who has died in service to our country you're invited to attend the dedication of the newly installed Gold Star Marker at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs. 

The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Family members or friends are encouraged to bring a flower and recognize their loved one at the marker. 

The Ocean Springs Garden Club members helped secure the marker and planted vegetation around it. 

"We thank the Ocean Springs Public Works Department, especially Mr. Tom Jones, for their assistance in the installation of the marker provided by the Garden Club," said Ocean Springs Garden Club Member Laurie Gollott.

The Ocean Springs Garden Club is credited with securing the Blue Star Marker years ago for those who have or will serve in any of the United States Armed Services. 

