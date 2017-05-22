Lookouts Ended Shuckers win streak at six with 4-3 win over Biloxi on Monday

The Chattanooga Lookouts got a couple of key hits on Shuckers starter Aaron Wilkerson early. In the top of the second, Dan Gamache hit a ground ball to second base, Ryan Stausborger who had tripled, raced home to give the Lookouts an early lead.

Chattanooga extend the lead to 3-0 when Jonathan Rodriguez blasted a two-run homer to left field. In seven innings Wilkerson would give up 3 runs on 5 hits, 1 base on balls and six strikeouts.

Art Charles led off the bottom of the third with a single. Mauricio Dubon singled off Lookouts starting pitcher Felix Jorge (W, 4-1) and Charles would cut the Chattanooga lead 3-1.

Biloxi tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two run single of the bat of Clint Coulter.

Chattanooga would plate the game winning run in the top of the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk off Shuckers relief pitcher Nick Ramirez (L,2-1) He had control problems as he walked 3 batters, gave up one hit and one strikeout.

The Shuckers are tied for first-place with Pensacola in the Southern League South Division standings. Both the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos have compiled a 25-20 record. The Mississippi Braves are in second place posting a 22-23 record.

Biloxi opens a five-game road trip against the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Smokies (25-19) lead the North Division standings.

