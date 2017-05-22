Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on Facebook

If you have a family member who has died in service to our country you're invited to attend the dedication of the newly installed Gold Star Marker at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.More >>
Baseball fans on the coast have a golden opportunity to watch one of the hottest teams in the college ranks, Southern Miss. MGM Park is hosting the Conference-USA Tournament this week.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
With her mom's support, Cloe, who was born Sidney, began her outward transition to become female. She made the decision her junior year in high school, and did it rather quickly.
The Biloxi Shuckers closed out their 10 game home stand with 6 wins and 4 losses, following a setback to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A family member says a pair of Ariana Grande's backup dancers, who are from Ohio, are safe after a deadly incident at Manchester Arena.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
