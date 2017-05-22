Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on Facebook

Rep. Oliver's Facebook post made on Saturday has been deleted. But two state representatives from South Mississippi, John Read of Gautier and Doug McLeod of Lucedale, liked the post before it was taken down. (Photo source: Facebook)

Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver is caught in the middle of controversy after making statements on Facebook calling for the lynching of those removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans.

The post said,

"The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State."

Monday, the representative from Winona deleted his post and issued an apology saying,

"I, first and foremost, wish to extend this apology for any embarrassment I have caused to both my colleagues and fellow Mississippians. In an effort to express my passion for preserving all historical monuments, I acknowledge the word “lynched” was wrong. I am very sorry. It is in no way, ever, an appropriate term. I deeply regret that I chose this word, and I do not condone the actions I referenced, nor do I believe them in my heart. I freely admit my choice of words was horribly wrong, and I humbly ask your forgiveness."

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves condemned the post saying, "It's inappropriate and foolish."

House Speaker Phillip Gunn released a statement saying Oliver's comments were not acceptable and stripped him of his vice chairmanship of the House Forestry Committee.

"It's very troubling, it's very disheartening, it's very disappointing, does not reflect the values of the House, the opinion of the House or the opinion of the leadership," Gunn said. "There's just no way to excuse it."

James Crowell with the NAACP in Biloxi said the term "lynched" is so offensive because it reminds him of a time of slavery.

"That tells me that his mind is thinking back in those days that we are still slaves, that we are still not free," Crowell said. "And when we say things and do things that we should be lynched."

Crowell said history isn't being removed with the monuments.

"I really felt that it was somewhat of a disgrace to hear a state representative talking about lynching someone for moving a monument," Crowell said.

Crowell believes controversies like this send a bad message to people outside the state.

Oliver's Facebook post made on Saturday has been deleted. But two state representatives from South Mississippi, John Read of Gautier and Doug McLeod of Lucedale, liked the post before it was taken down.

