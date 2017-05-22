Cloe's Story: 'I was tired of being miserable. I didn't feel comfortable as a boy'

With her mom's support, Cloe, who was born Sidney, began her outward transition to become female. (Image Source: Facebook)

Cloe is your typical teenage girl.

"Seeing who I am in the mirror, my insides actually match the outside now," said Cloe Richardson.

The Moss Point High School senior loves all things feminine, and like many 18-year-olds, she worries about what she's going wear and what color she's going to dye her hair next.

"Figuring out what nail I want to get done. You know, problems like do I want long nail? Do I want short nail? Lipstick colors. Spray tan, no spray tan?"

But Cloe hasn't always been this confident and happy.

"I've been transitioned for about a year now, and I remember I was always never able to do this. So, when I turned 18 my mom was like you do you," said Richardson.

With her mom's support, Cloe, who was born Sidney, began her outward transition to become female. She made the decision her junior year in high school, and did it rather quickly.

"Right when we got off Christmas break I was like full boy, like shaved head and everything. Came back long blonde hair, makeup, nails done and everything. Most people didn't know what to think, but I'm like I'm happy. I'm living my life," said Richardson.

Cloe says the response from her classmates was mixed. Some understood.... others didn't.

"There's one girl at school, she was like that's not a girl that's a boy. Mainly stuff like that, just talking behind my back," said Richardson.

Before transitioning, Cloe came out as gay at the age of 14. She says those years were the hardest.

"Over the years like crying and people calling me like faggot and he/she and all that. It always made me cry. And I'm like if I'm going to be happy, I can't listen to what other people say, and that's what really created the tough skin. I'm like, I'm going to do me. Like, you only live once,” said Richardson.

Dropping her birth name and going by the name Cloe was a precursor for what was to come. She legally became Cloe Chanel Richardson in early May of this year.

"I was tired of being miserable. I didn't feel comfortable as a boy. I tried here and there, but it came to where I can't do this anymore. It's not who I am," said Richardson.

Transitioning in high school has brought its share of troubles and misunderstanding, like senior pictures. Cloe says school officials originally asked her to be photographed in both the tuxedo and drape, but she fought to forgo the tux.

"I would never look at my photo. It would have given me the worst anxiety," said Richardson.

She wore the drape, and will be pictured in the drape in the yearbook - a small victory for Cloe. Then there was prom, Cloe wanted to be nominated for prom queen. That too was a challenge, but brought another small victory.

"Even though I didn't win, I was still on the ballot. Hopefully, there are people on the ballots next year and the years after that [who] have a better chance than I do. But hopefully I pushed the bar like a trailblazer," said Richardson.

