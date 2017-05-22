Neighbors react to domestic shooting in Pascagoula

The man who died at Singing River Hospital after being shot inside a Pascagoula home Monday morning has been identified.

The man who died at Singing River Hospital after being shot inside a Pascagoula home Monday morning has been identified.

Neighbors in the 2800 block of Martin Road in Pascagoula were shocked to wake up Monday morning to the sight of police cars lining the street after an apparent domestic-related shooting. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

An early morning shooting left one man dead in an apparent domestic dispute in Pascagoula. The man was shot multiple times after forcing his way into a home on the 2800 block of Martin Road. Police say it was the shooter who made that 911 call around 8:30 Monday morning.

The man shot has been identified as 34-year-old Jerry Lee Lyons Jr.

"There's been a few little domestic disputes over there, but nothing nothing at this level," said neighbor James Farmer.

Which is why neighbors say they woke up Monday morning shocked to see police cars lining the street after an apparent domestic-related shooting on their block.

"And I was just assuming new boyfriend/ex-boyfriend something going along those lines. I mean, I was just assuming, but I guess it was right," Farmer said.

A witness who didn't want to go on camera said she saw the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lives in the house smash the window in a white truck that belongs to the woman's new boyfriend. Then at some point, he forced his way into the house. The witness said that's when the new boyfriend grabbed his pistol and shot the old boyfriend.

"When officers arrived here those and first responders found the subject on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds," said Pascagoula Police Captain Shannon Massey.

The man later died from his injuries in the hospital. But those who knew him say the story isn't adding up.

"I couldn't see it. He was just like a big, loving teddy bear. It had to be something more because he wasn't like that," said Maya Johnson.

Police are releasing few details about the motive in this ongoing investigation. But they do say that they will take action if evidence points them to do so.

"At this time we are not ruling out anything. We are still investigating," Massey said.

For neighbors, they're just a bit shaken up about the violence on their quiet street.

"It's just shocking to see something like this happening in your own neighborhood," Farmer said. "I don't know, I'm at a loss for words."

Police haven't released the identity of the shooter. They say once they have put together all the facts, they will present the case to a grand jury.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.