Food stamps program likely to see budget cuts

President Donald Trump is scheduled to release next year's federal budget Tuesday, and cuts to several federal programs are believed to be part of the agenda.

The new wave of budget cuts will likely affect people who use food stamps.



Washington insiders say Trump's blue print for the 2018 budget year will also likely include cuts to Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare and farm subsidies, and 25 percent of the food stamps budget will be gone within 10 years.

"Even though I get paid $400 from my job, I still have to pay bills. I was able to get groceries when I was getting food stamps, when I could. Now, I have to go reapply for food stamps," Ocean Springs resident Brian Martin said.



Martin and others familiar with the food stamps system say they've already noticed differences in the ease of which they're able to receive the federal aid.

"When I went up there, after the first time I applied, I got $200 every month. Then, they closed it off, and I stopped getting food stamps. They told me I had to come up there, basically," Martin noted.

Barbara Ruddiman, with the Lord is My Help Kitchen, said she believes the changes are causing an uptick in people coming to her kitchen for meals.



"A number of people have been complaining that they've gotten their food stamps cut and they weren't aware. So, at the last minute, they're trying to scramble and call, but the call backs aren't as quick, and everyone is stretched," said Ruddiman.



Trump's plan is set to include $1.7 trillion in federal budget cuts in 10 years, which he says will help balance the budget.



Cuts to the food stamps program could reach $193 billion over the coming decade. The food stamps program currently serves about 42 million people nation-wide.

