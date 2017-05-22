Burglary, credit card fraud suspect ‘dressed in drag’ identified

Investigators in Hancock County and Waveland are looking for two suspects in a case involving auto burglaries and several instances of credit card fraud.

Investigator A.J. Gambino, with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies first thought they were looking for two women. After interviewing witnesses, it appears the suspects are men dressed in women’s clothing.

Investigators have been able to identify one suspect they are looking for. Gambino said investigators are working to find 25-year-old Mykiea Miller, of Mobile, AL.

The second suspect has not yet been identified.

Gambino said the investigation started last Wednesday, May 17, after a Kiln woman reported her credit card and a gun was stolen from her vehicle overnight, and she received emails from her credit card company warning of possible fraudulent activity at two area Walmart stores.

The woman’s card was used at stores in Waveland and Picayune. Gambino said, what appeared to be a black woman was caught on camera at the Waveland Walmart using the stolen card to purchase gift cards at a self-checkout register.

While investigating the incident at the Waveland Walmart, Gambino said a second auto burglary was reported in Waveland. Like the first burglary, the victim received emails from their credit card company warning of possible fraudulent activity at the Waveland Walmart. The same suspect was caught on surveillance video purchasing gift cards with the credit card stolen from the second burglary.

Gambino said later that morning, two suspects returned to the Waveland Walmart, placed jewelry in a layaway account, and then used the fraudulently purchased gift cards to purchase the jewelry out of layaway.

The Walmart associate present when the suspects purchased the jewelry described them as black men “dressed in drag,” Gambino said.

According to Gambino, the suspects tried to return the jewelry for cash at Walmart stores in Pass Christian and Lafayette, LA.

Gambino said the suspects searched the area looking for easy targets, such as unlocked cars, and used the stolen credit cards to load gift cards immediately after stealing them.

Investigators believe the suspects are traveling in a silver car, make and model unknown. The suspects are wanted on charges of burglary and credit card fraud.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-466-6900 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.

The Waveland Police Department is working with the sheriff’s department on the case.

