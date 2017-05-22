Flooding threat with more heavy rain on the way

It was a wet weekend in South Mississippi, with some spots picking up to five inches of rainfall. As we move through the next few days, more rain is heading our way.

With all the heavy rain that we've had and the rain we are expecting, a flash flood watch is in place for all of South Mississippi at least through Tuesday evening due to two to four inches of additional rainfall from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night expected.

Some spots may end up picking up even more rain with possibly up to six inches.

This amount of water added on to a saturated ground could lead to flash flooding and river flooding, and some rivers are already forecast to flood.

The West Hobolochitto and East Hobolochitto are expected to flood, with the West Hobolochitto cresting at 17.5' on Tuesday evening and the East Hobolochitto cresting at 15.5' on Tuesday evening as well.

The Biloxi River near Lyman will also flood with a crest of 15.5' on Tuesday morning, which is 3.5' above the flood stage.

While the Biloxi River is expected to flood, the Wolf River will crest just below it's flood stage at 7.9' Wednesday morning.

Other rivers that will come close to flooding are the Tchoutacabouffa and the Escatawpa River, which will crest just below flood stage on Wednesday morning.

The two largest rivers in South Mississippi are not expected to flood, but one will come close to flooding.

The Pearl River will crest in Bogalusa at 17.9' Friday morning, which is just below flood.

The Pearl River will crest at Pearl River, LA at 13.4' on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Pascagoula River is expected to stay well within it's banks throughout this week.

With these current river stages all posted, know that the forecast may change throughout this week depending on additional, or less rainfall we may receive so be sure to continuously check back on this post for updates.

Avoid flooded areas and do not drive through flood waters.

Stay weather aware throughout this week and remember that you can download the free WLOX First Alert Weather App for the latest update to the forecast whenever you are on the go with live looks at the radar at your finger tips.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.