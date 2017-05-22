Excitement building over new construction in Ocean Springs

City building officials say this development is one of the most significant in the city in the past decade. (Photo source: W LOX)

From a business standpoint, extreme east Hwy. 90 in Ocean Springs has sat dormant for years. That is about to change.

By the end of August, a new Tractor Supply Company store will be opening. It represents an investment of $1.6 million.

The building itself will be just over 19,000-square-feet in size. The chain retail outlet has several hundred stores across the country, including one in Gulfport and in Mobile, AL.

Mike Impey, the alderman who represents that area of the city, expects big things to happen once the store opens. He feels it will be a catalyst for other development in east Ocean Springs.

City building officials say this development is one of the most significant in the city in the past decade. They also say the city has received several inquiries about proposed developments since construction began on this new retail outlet.

