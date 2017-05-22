Drainage improvements on the way for flood-prone Gulfport street

Crews are out making sure drainage ditches are cleared ahead of expected heavy rains through Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Crews spent Monday morning making sure drainage ditches were cleared ahead of expected heavy rains. One Gulfport resident didn't think that was enough to prevent flooding.

Large scoops of dirt and vegetation said their goodbyes on 22nd St. as crews worked to improve drainage. The street was on a long list of areas needing some attention from the public works department.

GPT public works crews hard at work clearing ditches ahead of today's possible flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/yPH9kGJrV3 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 22, 2017

This project ran along the front of several homes. One of those homes has belonged to Bruce Kolloff since 2001. He said, in that time, the ditch has been cleared out a handful of times in the same fashion.

"Unfortunately, this work that's going on here is not going to stop the flooding," said Kolloff.

According to Kolloff, heavy rains almost always pond water into the street and his front yard.

"The drainage system from here to wherever it drains to the gulf is not properly designed. So, unless they correct that problem, this street will continue to flood."

Kolloff said he has been reaching out to the city for about 15 years. Now, it sounds like a solution may be on the way. Public Works Director Wayne Miller said his crews have a regular maintenance schedule, but they also respond to citizen concerns. Kolloff's street is now near the top of that list.

"Our engineering department just finished up the design on a project in that area, and that will also go to our public works department for repair. It's replacing some culverts, cleaning out some ditches, trying to get the water to flow properly," said Miller.

According to Miller, work could begin on replacing the culverts in the next month or so. This means heavy rains could soon become less of a threat for the area.

Miller said residents can always make anonymous calls to 311 with concerns about infrastructure in their community.

