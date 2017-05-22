Crews clear ditches ahead of possible flooding

Crews are out making sure drainage ditches are cleared ahead of expected heavy rains through Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Right now, crews are out making sure drainage ditches are cleared ahead of expected heavy rains through Tuesday.

Several sections of street in Gulfport are seeing a bit of maintenance work. One of those was on 22nd St.

GPT public works crews hard at work clearing ditches ahead of today's possible flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/yPH9kGJrV3 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) May 22, 2017

Utility Partners was working to dig out a drainage ditch running in front of several homes. One resident said he's seen flooding in front of his house ever since he moved here in 2001.

Bruce Kolloff said crews have done similar work in this spot a handful of times, and it never makes much of a difference when heavy rainfall hits the area.

According to the public works director, this particular job is part of the regularly scheduled maintenance for Utility Partners.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.