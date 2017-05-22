Supervisors looking for solution to sand on highway

Officials say the wind makes their job twice as difficult. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Harrison County supervisors responded this morning to a suggestion by Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich that the problem of blowing sand on Hwy. 90 could be greatly reduced by simply lowering the profile of the beach and exposing more steps of the sea wall.

Supervisors say while that sounds like a good idea, the Army Corps of Engineers won't allow it. Supervisor Marlin Ladner says the Army Corps is concerned that such a move could endanger the sea wall.

"Their position is, don't endanger the sea wall. The sea wall is there to protect the highway," said Ladner.

Ladner said the Army Corps worries that if the profile is lowered, incoming water from a storm could reach the sea wall and threaten the structure, thereby also threatening the highway.

"I'd love to hear any other possible solutions," said Ladner "We're certainly open to any ideas."

