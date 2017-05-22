UPDATE: Man shot in Pascagoula dies

The man who was shot Monday morning in Pascagoula has died at Singing River Hospital, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

Capt. Shannon Massey, with the Pascagoula Police Department, said investigators believe the man was shot multiple times after he forced his way into a home on Martin St.

Pascagoula Police Department

Investigators said officers have responded to domestic disputes at this home in the past. This shooting appears to be domestic related, police said.

Massey said first responders found the man lying on the floor inside the home just after 8:30 a.m. The victim was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Singing River Hospital.

Police say they are interviewing the shooter and residents of the home now pic.twitter.com/ycYyUI3BfI — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) May 22, 2017

Neighbors at the scene tell us the shooting may have been between the current boyfriend of a woman living at the house and a former boyfriend.

Witnesses said the ex-boyfriend forced his way into the home and was shot by the current boyfriend while he and the woman were trying to get him out of the house. Neighbors said the boyfriend walked outside after the shooting and called police.

No charges have been filed, but investigators say they are interviewing the alleged shooter and other people who live inside the home now. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.