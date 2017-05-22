Man killed in Pascagoula shooting identified

The man who died at Singing River Hospital after being shot inside a Pascagoula home Monday morning has been identified as 34-year-old Jerry Lee Lyons Jr., of Moss Point.

Capt. Shannon Massey, with the Pascagoula Police Department, said investigators believe Lyons was shot multiple times after he forced his way into a home on Martin St.

Investigators said officers have responded to domestic disputes at this home in the past. This shooting appears to be domestic related, police said.

Massey said first responders found Lyons lying on the floor inside the home just after 8:30 a.m. He was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Singing River Hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors at the scene tell us the shooting may have been between the current boyfriend of a woman living at the house and a former boyfriend.

Witnesses said Lyons forced his way into the home and was shot by the current boyfriend while he and the woman were trying to get Lyons out of the house. Neighbors said the boyfriend walked outside after the shooting and called police.

No charges have been filed, but Massey said the case remains under investigation and will be presented at the next grand jury.

