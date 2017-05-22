Rounds of heavy rain to arrive through Tuesday

Severe weather looks unlikely. However, flooding remains the main concern for Monday and Monday night.

A very low risk for stronger storms that could produce severe weather on Monday and Monday night.

Periods of heavy rain through Tuesday. Then, a Wednesday cold front washes the wet weather away. Should be pleasantly dry for Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WLOX area through Tuesday. Two to four inches of rainfall or more will be possible and could lead to flooding issues.

Heavy rain may cause flooding issues some time on Monday, Monday night, or Tuesday. Alert Days in effect.

Believe it or not, there's a good chance that South Mississippi will see even more rain this week. And this is just coming off of a pretty wet weekend.

Areas of showers and thunderstorms continue to develop along a stationary front over parts of the Gulf Coast region. On Monday morning, the radar showed numerous rains near coastal Texas and Louisiana. From time to time, over the course of Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday, some of those waves of wet weather will drift eastward toward Mississippi.

Some of those rounds of rain may fall apart before ever reaching the WLOX area. But, a few may hold together long enough to cause disruptive and potentially dangerous weather for our area.

Flash flooding will be a significant concern. Minor river flooding will be possible too. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire WLOX area through Tuesday, with Stone and George counties under the watch until Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flooding possible through Tuesday across the entire @WLOX area. Rainfall forecast 2" to 4" or more. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/CjYXQVEm3R — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 22, 2017

"Due to the heavy soaking rains we received this past weekend, the ground is saturated," explained WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "This means that it won't take much more rainfall to lead to flash flooding issues."

"There will be heavy rain moving in some time between Monday and the end of Tuesday," Williams said. "Unfortunately, we're not sure of exactly timing, though. So, just be prepared with your umbrella and rain gear until then.

"Keep in mind that, just like this past weekend, it's not going to rain all-day long but instead periods of heavy rain and then periods of no rain," continued Williams.

While a few rain showers may linger into Wednesday morning, a cold front will push all of the wet weather out of our area later Wednesday. This means it should be pleasantly drier just in time for the second half of the work week.

Be sure to check the Live Radar in the WLOX Weather App before you head out to see where the rain showers are.

