Rounds of heavy rain to arrive through Tuesday

Due to this past weekend's soaking rains the saturated ground won't take much more rainfall to lead to flash flooding issues.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday of this week due to potentially flooding rains.More >>
A slow-moving low pressure system and a cold front will be approaching our area this weekend, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms.More >>
It was a warm weekend in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the 80s each day accompanied by slightly humid conditions.More >>
Saturday brought drier weather compared to what we experienced on Friday with a partly cloudy sky overhead.More >>
