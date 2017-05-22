NOW ON GMM: MS Rep. says LA leaders "should be lynched" for removing Confederate monuments

A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. The post, referring to the recent removal of Confederate monuments in Louisiana, is calling for those who support the removal to be "LYNCHED". We have more on what Rep. Karl Oliver said right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Alert Day Monday and Alert Day Tuesday. On and off showers and thunderstorms will bring periods of heavy rain through Tuesday across South Mississippi. Get the full forecast right now on GMM from Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.