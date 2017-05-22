WLOX Editorial: Have a hurricane season plan

Hurricane season is almost here for the Atlantic Basin. June 1st begins the time of year when we watch the tropics closely for any sign of tropical development that could eventually affect the Mississippi Coast.

We have been fortunate in recent years. Fortunate that no storms headed our way. But there are no guarantees that we will not feel the effects of a storm this year.

Now is the time to review your wind and flood insurance policies.

Do you have boards or shutters ready for install to protect your home?

Review your evacuation plan.

Have an emergency contact person outside the region who knows your plan. Have a 3 day stock of food and water. \

We all hope no storm comes our way, but we should all be prepared.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

