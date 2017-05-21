Ocean Springs mayoral candidates prepare for election

General elections are two weeks from Tuesday and WLOX News Now caught up with the Ocean Springs mayoral candidates this weekend.

Incumbent Connie Moran is running for her fourth term, while her opposition, Shea Dobson, is a political newcomer. Dobson is a 31-year-old financial planner, and says he's had a good response to his grassroots campaign.

“I felt that there was kind of a lack of leadership with the city," explained Dobson. "I have a lot of volunteer management experience. I've worked for a lot of different organizations and I've seen how lack of leadership can really doom an organization, a campaign."

Moran, who has served as mayor for the past three terms, is confident that her work up to this point speaks for itself.

“We have great festivals, one of the best school systems, and we have so much more to do, an expansion of our city," said the mayor. "I know what I'm doing. I'm really good at getting the grant funding, wonderful staff and employees, let's just keep the progress continuing."

General elections will be held across the coast on June 6th.

