Biloxi gets ready for Conference USA baseball tournament

The wet weather that has been hitting much of South Mississippi this weekend could be continuing into the early part of the week. Another round of storms is expected to come through parts of Pearl River and Harrison Counties around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The wet weather that has been hitting much of South Mississippi this weekend could be continuing into the early part of the week. Another round of storms is expected to come through parts of Pearl River and Harrison Counties around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Stopping homelessness here in South Mississippi. That was one of the topics discussed this week at a community meeting in Ocean Springs.More >>
Stopping homelessness here in South Mississippi. That was one of the topics discussed this week at a community meeting in Ocean Springs.More >>
The NCAA regional softball tournament wraps up later today at the University of Mississippi. Earlier this week, the NAACP pushed to get the tournament moved out of Mississippi because of the controversy over the state flag.More >>
The NCAA regional softball tournament wraps up later today at the University of Mississippi. Earlier this week, the NAACP pushed to get the tournament moved out of Mississippi because of the controversy over the state flag.More >>
New projections about the economic impact of the Gulfport aquarium.More >>
New projections about the economic impact of the Gulfport aquarium.More >>
General elections are two weeks from Tuesday and WLOX News Now caught up with the Ocean Springs mayoral candidates this weekend.More >>
General elections are two weeks from Tuesday and WLOX News Now caught up with the Ocean Springs mayoral candidates this weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>