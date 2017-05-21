Gulfport bats go cold, Tupelo shuts out Admirals 3-0 to clinch 6A state championship

The day began in confusion, but ended in heartbreak.

After dealing with a postponement, a rescinded postponement and finally a two and a half hour weather delay, Gulfport couldn't overcome one final obstacle on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Tupelo as the Golden Wave clinch the 2017 6A State Championship.

The Admirals finish the season as 6A Runners Up, their highest finish in the postseason since 2005.

"The amount of growth we've had, I think it's a credit to those (seniors)," Gulfport head coach Jamie McMahon said. "It's on the juniors to keep us at this level now. We should be in the chance to play for this or for South State every year. That's what we want. Is it gonna happen? Who knows, but I just told them I was proud of them to get us to that spot."

The Admirals were originally set to face off against Tupelo at 4 pm on Saturday, but looming inclement weather forced the MHSAA to postpone the game to Monday, only to rescind the postponement an hour or so later. The weather did still force the teams to wait until 6:30 to play, which gave Gulfport the chance to continue a tradition they celebrated all season.

"I was lucky enough to be the jockey up (to Pearl) today," Gulfport public information officer Chris Vignes joked before the game.

Before every game this season, the Admirals ate at local eatery Brooklyn Pizzeria, and they were not about to break the trend with a state championship on the line, as Vignes delivered the pizza to the team in person.

"We got up here before game time in a little rain delay, so they get a little food in," Vignes added. "It's a fun tradition. We live in a great community, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

