Pearl River Central clinches first state championship in program history, slugging past Oxford 7-3

After waiting their entire program history for a chance at a state championship, Pearl River Central didn't mind waiting a few more hours for a weather delay.

Playing until the late hours of Saturday night, the Blue Devils used a five-run fourth inning and a gritty effort from senior pitcher Cade Lee (6.2 IP, 5 K) to knock off two-time defending champion Oxford 7-3 and clinch their first state championship in program history.

"We've worked hard all year," PRC head coach Neil Walther said. "We work hard every year, it just kind of fell into place (this year). We had some kids step up in some big situations. It's just a resilient group."

"Man, it just feels great," Cade said after the win. "Just seeing everybody looking at you, cheering for you, they're always having our back. It just feels so good to finally bring one home and get a ring."

