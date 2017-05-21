Pearl River Central clinches first state championship in program history, slugging past Oxford 7-3

The day began in confusion, but ended in heartbreak. After dealing with a postponement, a rescinded postponement and finally a two and a half hour weather delay, Gulfport couldn't overcome one final obstacle on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Tupelo as the Golden Wave clinch the 2017 6A State Championship. The Admirals finish the season as 6A Runners Up, their highest finish in the postseason since 2005. "The amount of growth we've had, I think it's a credit to those (sen...More >>
Playing until the late hours of Saturday night, the Blue Devils used a five-run fourth inning and a gritty effort from senior pitcher Cade Lee (6.2 IP, 5 K) to knock off two-time defending champion Oxford 7-3 and clinch their first state championship in program history.More >>
Biloxi Shuckers posted a fifth straight win Saturday night at MGM Park and a third straight over the Chattanooga Lookouts.More >>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.More >>
The Class 6A State baseball championship will be decided Saturday afternoon beginning at 4:00 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. It has comedown to game three between Gulfport and Tupelo.More >>
