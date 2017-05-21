Carriere woman dies in crash on I-59

A Carriere woman is dead after crashing her vehicle on I-59 Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Michelle Spiers, 43, lost control of her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe near mile marker 11 and went off the left side of the interstate. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a tree, say officials.

Spiers was taken to Highland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.