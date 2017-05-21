Vicious dogs terrorize Gautier neighborhood

Residents in a Gautier neighborhood say to pitbulls attacked a woman on May 13. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Two aggressive dogs are terrorizing a neighborhood in Gautier, where police say a woman was viciously attacked last week.

Officer Eric Maye with Gautier Police says he responded to the call in the 2600 block of Northridge Drive on May 13.

"On May 13, we got a call of two aggressive pit bulls attacking a female," Maye said.

The victim lives on the block and wants to stay anonymous. She says she's still shaken up.

"It was scary I could hardly move," she said.

She says the dogs bit at her legs and the attack lasted only seconds. When Maye arrived on the scene, the dogs were nowhere to be found. It was only when he got back in his patrol car to leave that they reappeared.

"Right before we were leaving, the two dogs came from behind the house," Maye said.

Maye says they came out through a nearby fence and were running full force towards the street.

"So we got out the car and they started barking and charged us," he said. "We had to pepper spray them to keep them from attacking us."

While waiting for animal control to arrive, neighbors gathered to watch the officers hold the dogs back from assaulting anyone else.

"Most of my shift knows I'm afraid of dogs, so I was doing everything I could to keep them from biting me," said Maye, who was able to avoid being bitten.

Eventually Jackson County animal control officers arrived and were able to round up the canines, but Maye says he doesn't think they were able to contact the owner.

"At this time, I don't know who the owner of the dogs are," he said.

And while neighbors say they have some choice words for the owner, they say they're just glad their street is safe again.

WLOX News has also reached out to Jackson County Animal Control to see what happened to the two dogs but have not yet received a call back. We will update this story once that information is available.

