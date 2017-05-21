Potentially flooding rains expected Monday -Tuesday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Potentially flooding rains expected Monday -Tuesday

GFS model data suggests an additional 2-4 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday night. (Photo source: WLOX) GFS model data suggests an additional 2-4 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday night. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday due to potentially flooding rains.

The combination of abundant moisture and a stalled out frontal boundary along the Coast will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing off and on throughout Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for the most widespread and heaviest rain possibly occurring on Tuesday.

Many areas north of I-10 picked up anywhere between 1-4 inches of rain Saturday through Sunday morning, per radar estimates. As a result, the ground was left saturated and any additional rain may cause flooding issues.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring the latest forecast rain totals.

"When forecasting, we look for trends among various forecast models. Several models are coming into agreement that South Mississippi may see an additional 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts between Sunday night and Tuesday night," said Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne.

Widespread severe weather is not expected. However, a few stronger storms may produce some locally damaging wind gusts.

A cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing the best chance for organized thunderstorms to the area. Once that front passes through, dryer weather is expected by Wednesday. 

