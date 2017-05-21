Crashes cause delays on I-10

Drivers in Gulfport and surrounding areas are seeing a delay following multiple crashes on I-10.

Sometime around 11 a.m., an eastbound accident on I-10 near Highway 49 caused traffic to back up. Video from an MDOT camera showed traffic backing up near exit 34A. Although the area is still congested, the accident has been cleared.

Further down, an accident shortly before noon on westbound I-10 near MS 605 is also causing delays.

No details about either incident are available at this time.

