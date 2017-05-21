Storms and heavy winds cause damage

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday of this week due to potentially flooding rains.More >>
Drivers in Gulfport and surrounding areas are seeing a delay following multiple crashes on I-10.More >>
South Mississippi residents are embracing a wet weekend as rain continues to move across the Coast.More >>
Strong storms and heavy winds took a toll on parts of South Mississippi on Saturday.More >>
Traffic on Highway 98 was delayed for hours overnight as officials worked to clear the scene of an accident.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
