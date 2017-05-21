Storms and heavy winds cause damage

Strong storms and heavy winds took a toll on parts of South Mississippi on Saturday.

Homeowners on Jones Street saw their share of damage after a large tree split right down the middle and fell into the yard. Luckily, it did not fall onto the house.

Aside from damage to the tree, several street signs were knocked down and debris scattered across the area.

According to photos from WLOX News Now Facebook viewer, Gulfport High School also took a hit, with a metal roof being ripped apart and benches knocked over.

According to forecasts, storms may stick around until Tuesday.

For the latest updates on weather, visit wlox.com and download the WLOX News Now First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.