18-wheeler crash delays traffic overnight

Traffic on Highway 98 was delayed for hours overnight as officials worked to clear the scene of an accident.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was headed eastbound on Highway 98 when the driver over-corrected and went off the left side of the road.

Both the truck and and trailer flipped onto its left side. No other vehicles were involved, no injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 98 was blocked from around 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

