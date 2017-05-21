Mississippi jobless rate falls to lowest level since 1976

Mississippi unemployment stayed low in April, tying the record low of 5 percent since current surveys began in 1976.

March's jobless rate was revised up slightly to 5.1 percent. A year ago, Mississippi recorded 6 percent unemployment.

More people entered the labor force and more reported having jobs.

It's the 10th month Mississippi has dipped to 5 percent, including six months in 1999 and three in 2000.

Low unemployment nationwide means Mississippi's jobless rate tied for seventh-highest among states. The U.S. rate fell to 4.4 percent in April from March's 4.5 percent.

Mississippi payrolls were flat at 1.14 million in April. That separate survey - many economists' top labor market indicator - was level with April 2016.

The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

