Parts of South MS to see scattered thunderstorms; flood watch issued

South Mississippi residents are embracing a wet weekend as rain continues to move across the Coast.

Following strong storms and showers on Saturday, off and on scattered thunderstorms are expected again on Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

A few storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rain is possible, which may lead to flash flooding.

The following counties are currently under a flash flood watch:

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Pearl River

