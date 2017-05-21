Biloxi Shuckers moved into a first-place tie in the South Division after 2-0 win on Saturday

Biloxi defeated Chattanooga 2-0 in a rain-shortened game at MGM Park on Saturday to give the Shuckers a share of first-place with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Mobile defeated Pensacola 2-0.

There were two rain delays. The first pitch was delayed by eight minutes and after the top of the first, the game was delayed for an additional 38 minutes.

Jorge Lopez (W, 3-2) got the starting call for the Shuckers. He tossed five shutout innings. He gave up only three hits and tossed six strikeouts.

Stephen Gonsalves (L, 0-1) was on the mound for the Lookouts. Gonsalves, the 2016 Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Year, was coming back from an elbow injury in spring training. In four innings, he gave up two hits, but one was a two-run home run in the fourth inning off the bat of Angel Ortega that proved to be the game winner.

Gonsalves made a super catch for one of the highlights in Saturday's game.

Game officials decided call the game after five innings with rain bearing down on MGM Park.

Weather-permitting the Lookouts and Shuckers are slated to meet 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Luis Ortiz is the projected started for Biloxi. The Lookouts will counter with Matt Tracy.

