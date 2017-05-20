Multicultural festival draws diverse crowd

According to co-organizer, Renata Flat, the small festival began at Point Cadet, but has made its way to downtown Gulfport even utilizing a portion of fishbone Alley. (Image Source: WLOX News0

Different cultures were blended for the second annual multicultural festival in downtown Gulfport on Saturday.

The event featured live music, unique vendors, and most of all - a welcoming atmosphere. The music was smooth and the crowd was relaxed as they took in the sights and sounds of the street festival.

“This is what we need and what we deserve. I think our culture and other cultures enjoy this, and this is awesome,” said Richard Marsh.

According to co-organizer Renata Flat, the small festival began at Point Cadet. But, it has since made its way to downtown Gulfport, even utilizing a portion of Fishbone Alley.

“I think eventually it's going to grow because, as you know, downtown Gulfport is growing. Fishbone Alley is growing. A lot of people are still learning what's happening downtown. So, we're starting to see a lot of new places,” said Flat.

The purpose is to bring the community together to learn about the different cultural influences that are right here in south Mississippi.

Several, local vendors were on hand to showcase their homemade goods, but some say it was more about the exposure.

“Actually, it helps me be able to network number one with other vendors. It also gives me the exposure that I need and, you know, just kind of puts my name out there and helps the brand, said Quintella Moore owner of Cavella's boutique. "Hopefully people buying it become returning customers online, because basically it is an online boutique."

The festival may be small for the time being, but organizers hope the fresh location and variety of offerings will bring bigger crowds each year.

