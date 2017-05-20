Pirates take over Bay St. Louis

Samantha Walley, left, played the Pirate Queen, and Al Copeland was Captain Longbeard during Pirate Day in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX)

Bay St. Louis was invaded by pirates over the weekend, but not the kind that loot. In fact, they were there to help bring money into the city.

The Krewe of the Mystic Seahorse put on its third Pirate Day in Bay St. Louis.

And Becky Dufresne has been to them all.

“I live in Norco, Louisiana right now, but I grew up in Cedar Point. And, I’ll always make Pirate Day," said Dufresne.

Al Copeland played Captain Longbeard, the leader of the pirates.

“This is the first time I’ve come out,” Copeland said. “But in my former life, I was a pirate. So I just get to dress up now and claim the title, but I’m always a pirate at heart.”

There was plenty to keep the little pirates happy, as well as the big ones. Although the pirates invaded with a lot of pomp and circumstance, they came bearing gifts in more ways than one.

Krewe president John Rosetti says it was an idea by the five-year organization to boost business.

“We try to develop a theme in which we could make a festival out of it for economic development downtown using our brand new harbor with the pirate ships coming in, and boaters coming in,” Rosetti said. “So, it’s worked out to be a pretty good event.”

