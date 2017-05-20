2017 Mississippi Special Olympics officially kick off in Biloxi

Garret's hoping that his father can take him to the next level. (Photo source: WLOX)

Saturday marked the official start of competition at the Mississippi Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base.

An excited 21-Year-old Garret Lofton celebrated advancing to the next round of competition after successfully raising the bar.

"He leaves nothing in the emotions up there. He let you know how he feels he let you know how excited he is and he tries to get everyone else that excited he loves to see everyone else feel that way," said Garret's coach and father, Charles Lofton.

Garret isn't the average 21 year old. He's living with a developmental delay disorder, which prevents his body from growing both physically and mentally.

But, that doesn't stop him from giving his all in front of the crowd at the powerlifting contest.

"This is not my first time doing this. [I] actually played football in high school, so pretty much being in front of a big crowd is something I'm not really nervous about," said Garrett.

"He's always enjoyed sports and this is the first time he's really excelled and finally found his niche, and it's amazing to see him do what he does," Charles added.

Garret's hoping that his father can take him to the next level - the nationwide special Olympics competition.

"I honestly couldn't ask for a better coach, but I'm even more proud that he's my dad," said Garrett.

The Special Olympics will continue throughout Sunday.

