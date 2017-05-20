Moss Point reveals updated education center

The center was created so kids and parents can play together. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Moss Point community getting it's first glimpse of the newly renovated family education center.

The grant funded project impressed big crowds today at the old West Elementary campus on Saturday. From reading rooms, to Legos, and playing dress-up, it's a place for parents and kids to learn and play together.

"It's stimulating their minds. Every room has something that will stimulate our students and make them want to learn," said Lydia Leggett, the district's director of federal programs.

The center is the latest push by Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent to elevate the once severely struggling district.

"Our pass rate initially was at about 68 percent. Last year we were at 77 or 78 percent, this year we were at 86.9 percent," Vincent said.

Based on third grade testing results, parents believe the 'All In' model is working. Many say they're excited to see the impact of the latest piece of the puzzle.

"I think that with this with the learning center, it's going to make them want to learn make them want to do better," Hawthorne said.

District leaders say pushing for that last 10 percent to join the rest of the coasts passing rate will be a community effort, and they're confident the district's leadership will get them there.

Operating hours for the center are still being determined.

