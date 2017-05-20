Woman killed in Pearl River County crash

A 32-year-old woman was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, shortly before 7 a.m.

According to the Mississippi State Highway Patrol, Cathleen A. White was driving a 1994 Freightliner south on Highway 53 near Juniper Grove Road when she lost control.

The vehicle veered off the right side of the road, crashed, and burst into flames.

White was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

