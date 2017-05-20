Environmental advocates join 'Hands Across the Sand'

About a dozen people formed a human chain Saturday for Hands Across the Sand on the Gulfport Beach. (Photo source: Facebook/Gulf Restoration Network)

All across the world Saturday, including here in South Mississippi, people are drawing a line in the sand to warn others about the dangers of offshore drilling and other environmental issues.

In Gulfport, about a dozen people stretched out along the beach near the Ken Combs Pier for the annual Hands Across the Sand movement, forming a human chain to act as symbolic barrier against spilled oil due to offshore drilling.

The STEPS Coalition and Gulf Restoration Network joined forces to host this year's event in an effort to raise awareness and education about the dangers of offshore oil and gas activity in Mississippi's waters, specifically in and around Gulf Islands National Seashore.

The grassroots movement grew into an international movement after the BP Oil Spill in 2010, with 18 states and three countries currently participating. Every year, each location joins hands for 15 minutes to promote the use of clean energy and renewables.

Aside from offshore drilling, many regions also advocate against both local and national issues affecting their areas, including natural gas pipelines, fracking, offshore seismic testing, and nuclear wasted dumping.

