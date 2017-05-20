City of Biloxi prepares to sue CSX over railroad crossings

Four people were killed and dozens more injured when a tour bus became struck on the tracks in Biloxi back in March. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

Two months after the collision between a train and a charter bus that killed four people, the City of Biloxi could be preparing to sue the railroad company.

In an agenda for the city's council meeting on Tuesday, a resolution is proposed to hire a local law firm to represent Biloxi in a claim against CSX.

According to the resolution on the agenda, the city is requesting permission "to approve Special Counsel Retention Agreement with Reeves and Mestayer, PLLC, to represent the City in its claims against CSX arising out of CSX's elevation of the railroad and to associate specific co-counsel on certain terms and conditions." The resolution will be introduced by Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gillich on at the May 23 meeting.

The resolution, which has to be approved by the city council before being implemented, says "the City has determined that CSX's maintenance activities have repeatedly raised railroad crossings incrementally in the City such that the excessively high railroad crossings have created a serious public safety concern."

A retention agreement for legal services is attached to the resolution, stating that the city will retain Reeves and Mestayer, PLLC to "investigate, research, and file Claims relating to CSX maintenance activities."

No lawsuit has been filed by the city against CSX in this matter yet, however the council meeting's agenda indicates that Biloxi could be preparing to file suit.

Since the deadly crash in March, the city has added warning signs at multiple crossings in Biloxi to try and prevent other vehicles from becoming stuck on the tracks.

Four passengers from the deadly collision in March have filed lawsuits against CSX and the companies responsible for the tour bus, Echo Transportation and Diamond Tours.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

