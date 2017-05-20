Biloxi man arrested for burglary, auto theft

A Biloxi man has been arrested for breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle. LaDerrick Jones, 18, was taken into custody on Friday for outstanding warrants for incidents on May 9-10.More >>
It’s a decades-long dream that's finally taking shape. Biloxi is moving full steam ahead on its development of the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park.More >>
The Gulfport Police Department held its annual memorial service for fallen officers Friday morning.More >>
The Class 6A State baseball championship will be decided Saturday afternoon beginning at 4:00 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. It has comedown to game three between Gulfport and Tupelo.More >>
Police arrest a man in connection with the deaths of two people at an apartment complex. Torre Mandrell Clark, 35, is facing two counts of first degree murder. Police say he is responsible for the homicides of Terry Singleton and Fredrick Robinson.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
