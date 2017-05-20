Biloxi man arrested for burglary, auto theft

A Biloxi man has been arrested for breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle.

LaDerrick Jones, 18, was taken into custody on Friday for outstanding warrants for incidents on May 9-10. He is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and felony taking of a motor vehicle. Police say the crimes happened in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Jones has been issued a $150,000 bond by Justice Court Judge Fountain. He is currently in Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

