Biloxi Shuckers shutout the the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-0 Friday night

The Biloxi Shuckers wasted no time in getting after former LSU pitcher Ryan Eads. Mauricio Dubon hit a ground rule double to left center field and Michael Reed followed with a double to right field that drove home Dubon giving Biloxi an early lead.

Bottom of the third Johnny Davis displayed his blazing speed when he sliced a triple down the right field line. Davis was off to the races, leaving the 2,726 fans amazed at how fast he can run.

Dubon stepped-up to the plate and delivered a sacrifice fly ball to left field, Davis easily raced home and Biloxi led 2-0 over Chattanooga.

Biloxi added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. 6-foot-6 Art Charles, the Shuckers designated hitter, slammed the pitch to the wall in left center field. Dustin Houle raced from first base all the way to home plate.

The Shuckers added their final run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dubon had two hits in three trips to the plate.

Taylor Williams started the game for Biloxi and in 3 2/3 innings he gave up only 1 hit with four strikeouts. Jon Perrin (W, 2-0) relieved Williams and posted the win. He gave up 2 hits with 3 strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 innings.

Ryan Eades suffered his first loss of the season. Eades gave up 3 runs on 6 hits and 5 strikeouts.

Game three of the five game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday at MGM Park.

